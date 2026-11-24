In Gaza, Palestine, the war between Hamas and Israel has erased 77 years of human development, according to a joint assessment by the UN and the World Bank. This was stated by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed ahead of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, UN News reports.

Speaking on behalf of the UN Secretary-General, Mohammed emphasized the Palestinians’ right to dignity, justice and self-determination. She also stated that the UN condemns Hamas’ terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023, and that nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

Humanitarian access to Gaza

According to Mohammed, Palestinians continue to endure violence, displacement and harsh living conditions despite the ceasefire in Gaza in October 2025. She warned that tens of thousands of people have been killed in Gaza, while settler violence in the West Bank is forcing families to leave their homes at record rates.

The UN representative called for unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza and protection for humanitarian workers. According to her, aid must not be blocked, diverted or used as a bargaining chip.

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She also called for political and financial support for the UN agency for Palestine refugees in the Near East, which provides essential services, protection and emergency assistance.

Recovery and a political solution

Mohammed stated that Palestinians themselves must lead the recovery, while women and young people must play a meaningful role in the process. According to her, reconstruction must cover not only housing and infrastructure, but also access to clean water, healthcare, education and livelihoods, as well as the restoration of social ties and communities.

The UN representative stressed that reconstruction cannot replace a political solution. She reaffirmed the UN’s support for the establishment of two independent sovereign states — Israel and Palestine — living side by side along the lines that existed before 1967.

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