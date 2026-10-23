The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has recorded nearly 200 attacks related to the olive harvest in the occupied West Bank in Palestine. These incidents resulted in injuries or property damage. According to France 24, the number of settler attacks affecting the olive harvest season has already exceeded the 185 cases recorded in 2025.

The olive season officially began on October 15 and will continue until the end of November. Due to the risk of violence, many Palestinians began harvesting about two weeks earlier. OCHA reported that olive harvest-related attacks this year have resulted in one death and injuries to more than 120 people. More than 2,500 olive trees and saplings were damaged or destroyed.

Complaints over access restrictions

Omar, a resident of the Hebron governorate whose real name has not been disclosed, told France 24 that the Israeli army had blocked his access to his olive grove since June 16, 2026. According to him, a group of settlers entered the grove, beat the trees with bats, took some of the olives and trampled the rest.

Omar also claims that the settlers brought about 200 sheep into the grove and allowed them to graze there from morning until sunset. According to him, they were then barred from entering the grove, with officials saying that the plot had become a military zone.

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Importance of the olive sector

Yair Dvir, a spokesperson for the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem, said that violence intensifies every year during the olive harvest period. According to him, documented cases include attacks, crop theft and the destruction of olive groves.

According to OCHA estimates, in 2019 more than 10 million olive trees provided primary or supplementary income for 80,000 to 100,000 Palestinian families. B’Tselem estimated the olive sector’s average annual contribution to the West Bank economy at $170 million.

OCHA also noted that restrictions on access to land, violence, intimidation and military orders during the 2025 harvest caused the Palestinian economy to lose more than $46 million in income. In a response to France 24, the Israeli army said that in the event of disturbances it takes measures to hold those responsible accountable or disperse those present, and that most coordinated olive harvests proceed as planned.

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