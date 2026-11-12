UN says 1.5°C threshold will inevitably be exceeded — Politico Europe

Participants in the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, are calling for the 1.5°C global warming limit to remain a guiding target, although the UN has said it will inevitably be exceeded. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed that the world is heading toward surpassing this level, but every fraction of a degree matters.

Paris Agreement target

As Politico Europe reports, the UN estimated last month that even with immediate steep emissions cuts, the best possible outcome would be warming of 1.8°C. In theory, it would be possible to return to the 1.5°C level after exceeding it through the large-scale deployment of technologies to remove carbon from the atmosphere. At the same time, greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, while such technologies have not yet been proven for large-scale use.

The Paris climate agreement provides for keeping the temperature increase below 2°C, while pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C. Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine said that for island states, this threshold is tied to survival, as exceeding it means coastal destruction, flooding, and land loss.

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Calls to step up action

Scientist and director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research Johan Rockström warned that the political slogan of preserving the 1.5°C target could create a false impression of gradual and controlled progress toward safety. At the same time, he does not support abandoning this target, as this could prompt countries to accept weaker benchmarks, including 2°C.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that leaders, especially of developed countries, cannot simultaneously expand fossil fuel extraction and declare their commitment to limiting warming to 1.5°C. The article notes that Australia is increasing investment in coal and natural gas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan marked the opening of two new oil fields, and the United Kingdom approved a major gas project in the North Sea.

As one possible response to exceeding the threshold, negotiators are considering a sharp reduction in methane emissions. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said that cutting methane emissions by nearly half by 2030 could avoid nearly 0.3°C of warming by the 2040s and save 250,000 lives each year.

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