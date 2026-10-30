UN reports new displacement of Palestinians in Gaza — Al Jazeera

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that the actions of Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip on Palestinian territory are causing new displacement of Palestinians into an ever-smaller part of the enclave and heightening fears of ethnic cleansing. This was reported by Al Jazeera, citing a statement by the UN Human Rights Office.

Advance beyond the yellow line

According to the Office, the Israeli army is advancing westward beyond its deployment line, known as the yellow line. The UN Human Rights Office said Israeli forces likely regard this line as a kill zone, preventing Palestinians from returning to what remains of their homes on the other side.

The Office also warned of the destruction of remaining civilian infrastructure and attacks on sites sheltering displaced people. According to its information, the Israeli military is continuing its stated aim of expanding the area of its military deployment to 70% of Gaza's territory.

New cases of displacement

The UN Human Rights Office documented the westward expansion of the Israeli military presence over the past two weeks. According to the Office, this caused new displacement of residents of the Shujaiya area in Gaza City, as well as the eastern parts of Bureij, Deir el-Balah and Al-Maghazi in the central part of the enclave.

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According to the UN Human Rights Office, at least two Israeli attacks on camps for displaced people were reported in Shujaiya. The Office also noted that demolitions using explosives destroyed the few buildings that still remained in the area. In addition, the UN received reports that on Sunday an Israeli drone dropped munitions on a tent housing displaced people at the Shujaiya intersection. Gaza's Ministry of Public Works and Housing said that the subsequent fire forced 200 families, or 800 people, to leave their place of residence.

Casualties after the ceasefire

Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN Human Rights Office in the occupied Palestinian territory, called the displacement situation in Gaza an acute and chronic nightmare. He said that people displaced before the ceasefire announcement have virtually no prospect of returning to the areas they left, as most of them are located beyond the yellow line. He added that these people continue to face repeated displacement.

According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 11, 2025, at least 1,574 people have been killed and another 5,687 wounded in Israeli attacks.

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