The UN said that in the occupied West Bank of Palestine, attacks by Israeli settlers and Israeli-imposed access restrictions are preventing Palestinians from safely harvesting olives. Acting UN Special Coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov visited Jenin together with diplomats from 13 member states to learn about the challenges of the olive season and the prolonged displacement of Palestinian communities, Anadolu Agency reports.

Farmers’ complaints in Arraba

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that in the village of Arraba, the delegation met with olive farmers. According to him, repeated settler attacks combined with Israeli-imposed access restrictions are undermining food security.

UN humanitarian partners are accompanying olive harvesters to groves and providing legal assistance to challenge Israeli-imposed restrictions. Alakbarov noted that the livelihoods of up to 100,000 Palestinian households depend on olives, but many people cannot safely harvest their crops. According to Dujarric, Alakbarov also stressed that crimes against farmers must stop and that Israeli authorities must hold those responsible accountable.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Displaced residents of Jenin camp

At a clinic in the city of Qabatiya, diplomats met Palestinians whom Israeli authorities have not allowed to return to Jenin camp since the beginning of 2025. According to Dujarric, many of their homes there have been destroyed. Alakbarov called for increased funding for humanitarian organizations and urged Israeli authorities to ensure the safe and dignified return of displaced people.

The Palestinian Commission against the Wall and Settlements said that it recorded 40 attacks and violations against farmers, agricultural land and olive crops in one day last weekend. Separately, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry reported an attack on a delegation of European diplomats and representatives of the Catholic Church near Taybeh, east of Ramallah. Israeli Army Radio reported that seven masked attackers surrounded a diplomatic vehicle and smashed the window of a Belgian consulate car, while Israeli military personnel and police did not arrive for three hours. The Israeli military called the incident serious, while stating that the visit had not been coordinated in advance and that no troops were present at the site.

Read us on