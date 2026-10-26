The UN has expressed serious concern over the risk of ethnic cleansing due to Israel’s military operation in Hebron, Palestine, in the occupied West Bank. As Dawn reports, the Hebron municipality said that 3,189 people were forced to leave their homes because of the operation.

Operation after the attack

The operation was launched after an attack on Friday: two Palestinian gunmen killed two Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint near the city. The attackers were killed in a shootout.

Israeli troops entered the Ein Deir Baha area of Hebron, where the two attackers had lived, and ordered residents to pack their belongings and leave their homes.

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Statements by UN representatives

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the operation had resulted in the forced displacement of thousands of Palestinians, the destruction of residential and commercial properties, and restrictions on residents’ freedom of movement. According to him, the scale of the measures taken raises serious concerns about unjustified and disproportionate use of force.

Türk said the blockade confines many people to their homes or immediate neighborhoods. He also said that statements by senior Israeli government officials indicate the punitive nature of measures aimed at intimidation. The High Commissioner stressed that displaced people must be allowed to return home and that Israel must provide compensation and reparations for unlawful evictions, destruction, and related displacement.

UN Secretary-General’s concerns

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, speaking in Cairo, said he was deeply concerned by Israel’s actions in the West Bank. He pointed to the ongoing evictions of Palestinians, their displacement from land, and growing settler violence. Guterres also stressed that lasting peace in the Middle East is impossible without the realization of the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to self-determination.

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