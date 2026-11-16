UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Claudio Cordone said that Israel is continuously conducting military operations in southwestern Syria, violating the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said this at a UN Security Council meeting, The National reports.

Consequences for civilians

According to Cordone, Israeli military activity near the Al-Mantara dam in Quneitra province and in Wadi al-Ruqqad in western Daraa province raises concerns over residents’ access to water and agricultural land. He reported incursions, temporary checkpoints, detentions, shelling, land clearing, as well as damage to agricultural and water infrastructure.

The UN Commission of Inquiry, in a report released in March, concluded that Israeli forces had established control over water resources, farmland and roads in parts of Quneitra and western Daraa. The document also recorded damage to water facilities and residents’ reports of water shortages.

Tensions in Suwayda

Cordone also said that the Syrian government had deployed additional forces to the southern province of Suwayda amid reports of further Israeli support for local armed groups. In his assessment, a tense security and political deadlock persists in the province.

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Suwayda, home to Syria’s Druze community, remains one of the obstacles to US efforts to bring Syria and Israel closer together. US-backed talks held in Jordan in August ended without a breakthrough. Since then, Israel has expanded its military presence on Syrian territory east of Suwayda.

Damascus’s position

Syria’s UN ambassador Ibrahim Olabi condemned the continuation of Israeli operations and accused Israel’s leadership of undermining Damascus’s efforts to stabilize the country. He called for a return to compliance with international law.

On the same day, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the European Union seeks to revive a cooperation agreement with Syria that was agreed in principle in 2008 but was never implemented due to concerns over human rights violations. According to her, Syria needs investment and support for its political transition.

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