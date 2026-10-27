At a UN Security Council meeting, the United Nations urged Iraq and Kuwait to intensify efforts to establish the fate of 315 people who are still considered missing following Iraq’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait. Anadolu Agency reports.

Senior UN representative Mari Yamashita said that over more than three decades, the fate of 290 out of 605 missing citizens of Kuwait and other countries has been clarified. Of the 315 people still being sought, 308 are Kuwaiti citizens. The latest confirmed identification was carried out in August 2023.

Excavations in Khamisiyah

According to Yamashita, the search includes excavations at probable burial sites in Iraq, including in the south of the country. Iraqi authorities have excavated approximately 14,000 trenches at the Khamisiyah site and conducted numerous field missions at other locations of interest to the investigation.

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Khamisiyah remains a priority site: investigators believe it may contain the remains of between 150 and 180 missing Kuwaiti citizens, or approximately half of the people still being sought. In September, the International Committee of the Red Cross, jointly with Iraqi authorities, conducted a field mission in the area. The UN representative expressed hope that its results would make it possible to carry out further excavations as soon as possible.

Return of archives and property

Yamashita also emphasized the unresolved issue of Kuwaiti property removed during the invasion, including the country’s national archives. Some materials have already been returned: they were handed over to Kuwait’s National Library in 2019, to the Ministry of Information in 2022, while books and microfilm records were returned in 2025.

The UN representative called for a clear mechanism to be identified for searching for the remaining property and suggested that the proposed Joint Iraqi-Kuwaiti Committee could become a platform for regular dialogue. She also welcomed the establishment of a working group to address unresolved bilateral issues, announced by the Crown Prince of Kuwait and the Prime Minister of Iraq during the UN General Assembly.

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