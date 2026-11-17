At a UN briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Marta Hurtado said that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk is concerned about human rights risks posed by a plan by five European countries to establish a migrant return center in Rwanda. The office has not yet reviewed the text of the proposal, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Hurtado, concerns include the proposed transfer of people from five countries to Rwanda, with which they have no genuine connection, as well as Rwanda's own human rights issues. She said the UN Human Rights Office would later publish a more detailed position.

Plan of five states

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands announced the previous day that they were jointly exploring the possibility of an agreement with Rwanda to establish such a center. They aim to reach an agreement and begin the first transfers in 2027.

According to a joint government statement, the center could receive migrants who do not have legal permission to reside in these five countries and who are subject to return or removal decisions. The governments said the mechanism would comply with EU law, Rwandan law and international law, including international human rights standards.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Safeguards and previous experience

European and international law require compliance with the principle of non-refoulement: people must not be sent to places where they face persecution, torture or other prohibited treatment. The proposed model also raises questions about access to legal protection, independent monitoring and accountability for possible human rights violations after migrants arrive in Rwanda.

Under the governments' plan, transferred people will be able to integrate into Rwandan society or voluntarily leave for their country of origin or another state where they can reside legally. The International Organization for Migration said that, at Rwanda's request, it could provide operational support provided that its mandate and international standards are observed. The organization emphasized that it would not participate in forced removals, detention, law enforcement or security functions, and that its assistance could begin only after migrants arrive in Rwanda.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih, who was present at a meeting in Vienna, stressed the need for fair asylum procedures, humane returns and compliance with international refugee and human rights law. The agency agreed to provide consultations to ensure these standards.

Rwanda had previously agreed to receive asylum seekers under a UK government scheme, but the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom ruled the arrangement unlawful in November 2023. The judges concluded that there were substantial grounds for believing that there was a real risk of violating the principle of non-refoulement due to shortcomings in Rwanda's asylum procedures.

Read us on