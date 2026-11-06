The UN has condemned the takeover by Israeli settlers of Palestinian homes near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. Dozens of Palestinians were displaced, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said, Anadolu Agency reports.

UN statement

According to Dujarric, settlers reportedly used live ammunition, physically assaulted Palestinian residents and injured several people. Israeli forces subsequently declared the area a closed military zone, preventing the UN's humanitarian partners from visiting those affected.

The spokesperson said that the UN once again condemns the violent actions of Israeli settlers. He also called for Palestinians to be granted safe access to their livelihoods and for those responsible for the attacks to be held accountable.

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Attacks during the olive harvest

According to the UN, 377 settler attacks causing casualties or damage to Palestinian property have been recorded since September during the olive harvest season. This is the highest figure since the UN humanitarian office, OCHA, began keeping such records in 2006.

According to Dujarric, one Palestinian was killed by a settler's actions, while more than 200 people were injured. In addition, more than 3,850 olive trees and saplings were damaged or vandalized. Between 80,000 and 100,000 Palestinian families in the West Bank depend on the olive harvest for their livelihoods.

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