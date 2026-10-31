UN ends political mission in Somalia — UN News

On October 31, the UN completed the work of the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS). Its closure marks the end of three decades of United Nations political missions in Somalia, UN News reports.

Responsibility of Somali institutions

Following the conclusion of UNTMIS, Somali institutions will bear full responsibility for the country’s recovery, with support from UN agencies that continue to operate in the country.

Acting head of UNTMIS Raisedon Zenenga said the mission’s closure comes after significant progress by Somalia compared with the beginning of international efforts to support its recovery. According to him, the country has national and federal institutions that did not exist at the start of the UN’s political engagement.

Zenenga also noted progress in state-building, political inclusiveness, constitutional processes, human rights protection mechanisms and the development of governance systems that enable decisions to be made under Somali leadership. At the same time, he stressed the importance of continued international support to preserve the achievements and complete unresolved tasks.

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Humanitarian assistance will continue

About 25 UN entities continue to operate in Somalia, providing humanitarian assistance and supporting development. In particular, the International Organization for Migration renovated a vegetable market in Balcad, where 56 trading spaces, water supply and solar lighting were installed. About 70% of the spaces were allocated to women-headed households, women-owned businesses and small enterprises.

Somalia’s Ministry of Health, together with UNICEF, launched national guidelines for newborn care, including for small or sick infants. In Puntland, the FAO supports a school feeding programme linking 1,330 local farmers and fishers with schools serving 18,700 children. In Baidoa, UN mine action specialists helped train hundreds of students and teachers to recognize the danger of explosive ordnance.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs describes the situation in Somalia as one of the world’s most complex crises. This year, 4.8 million residents of the country, whose population is just under 20 million, need humanitarian assistance. Organizations requested $852 million to assist 2.4 million people, but by mid-October only about 35% of this amount had been received. The UN Secretary-General also called for continued support for Somalia in countering the al-Shabaab group and ensuring a gradual and sustainable security transition.

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