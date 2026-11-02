The UN has begun winding down the MINURSO peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara after the Security Council failed to extend its mandate. The mission, which operated for 35 years, officially ended operations on November 1, The National reports.

Withdrawal of personnel and closure of bases

According to UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, a smaller team will remain to oversee the withdrawal of personnel and the closure of facilities. The organization plans to repatriate about 160 military observers, withdraw approximately 180 civilian and mission-related staff, and close about 13 mission bases and sites.

As part of the liquidation of MINURSO, the UN will also dispose of or transfer equipment, dismantle communications and logistics systems, and terminate contracts. The process will be managed by a team under the UN Department of Operational Support. UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on all parties to cooperate during the mission's withdrawal.

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Deadlock in the Security Council

The mission's termination resulted from a diplomatic deadlock in the UN Security Council over the future of Western Sahara. Morocco claims the territory, while the Polisario Front seeks independence.

Last year, the Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution that described Morocco's proposal to grant the territory autonomy under its sovereignty as the most feasible settlement option. This year, Russia, an aggressor state that abstained during last year's vote, vetoed a new US-backed draft resolution. The document envisaged stronger support for the Moroccan plan and a reduction of the peacekeeping contingent. An alternative Russian draft was also not adopted, leaving the mission without a renewed mandate.

Morocco's Royal Palace welcomed the mission's closure, calling it an important step towards removing the issue of Western Sahara from the UN Security Council's agenda.

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