OPEC+ plans to leave its target oil production levels unchanged in the first quarter of 2027. At the same time, the group extended until the end of March an audit of the maximum production capacities of member countries, which was intended to serve as the basis for determining quotas for 2027.

As The National reports, the audit results are planned to be discussed at the next OPEC+ ministerial meeting in June. Delegates said that the group’s members had agreed in principle to maintain production targets for the first quarter.

Attacks and shipping problems

Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman expressed concern over attacks on energy infrastructure and disruptions to maritime transport. In the assessment of these countries, such factors are increasing instability in the oil market.

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The statement said that restoring damaged energy facilities to full capacity requires substantial costs and time, affecting the overall availability of supplies. Transportation and insurance costs, according to the group, exceed one-third of the value of the commodity, complicate the transport of crude oil and petroleum products, and create additional inflationary pressure on the global economy.

Dispute over quotas

Iraq rejected the proposed assessment of its production capacity, considering it too low. Kazakhstan also insists on a higher figure. Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Khudair had previously stated that the country’s special circumstances compared with other Middle Eastern states justify increasing its quota.

OPEC+ oil production in October rose by 2.04 million barrels per day to 41.23 million barrels per day, as Gulf producers restored volumes disrupted by the war. This amounts to about 97% of the 42.72 million barrels per day that the group produced in February. Saudi Arabia, according to OPEC secondary sources, increased production by 1.18 million barrels per day to about 9.19 million barrels per day, still below its target of about 10.5 million barrels per day.

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