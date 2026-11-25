OpenAI has begun rolling out a unified Chat and Work interface in ChatGPT for a small group of Pro plan subscribers. As part of the changes, these modes will share a usage counter, meaning some of the most active users may reach the established limits sooner.

A shared limit for Chat and Work

As TechCrunch reports, OpenAI previously informed users about the merger of Chat and Work by email. A company representative told the publication that more frequent limit resets are not expected for most users. At the same time, a small share of the most intensive users may exhaust their available usage volume earlier.

Some subscribers expressed concerns on social media and the OpenAI community forum. They fear that a shared limit for Chat and Work could reduce their access to models with advanced reasoning capabilities while the subscription price remains unchanged.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Instant will remain unlimited

Conversations with the Instant model will not count toward the shared limit and will remain unlimited. Users will be able to continue working with Instant even after exhausting the limit for other ChatGPT features.

According to information on OpenAI’s support page, the company plans to introduce shared limits more broadly in December. An OpenAI representative also said that the company will work on improving efficiency so subscribers can receive more capabilities within their plans.

OpenAI’s competitor, Anthropic, also merged its Claude chatbot and the work-task-oriented Cowork service into one interface in September.

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