OpenAI has filed a countersuit against Apple in a federal court in California. The developer of ChatGPT accused the technology company of stealing trade secrets and blocking OpenAI’s access to hardware suppliers, Channel NewsAsia reports.

OpenAI’s counterclaims

OpenAI filed its claims on Friday as part of the legal dispute between the companies. The company also alleges that Apple’s hiring practices were aimed at retaining employees and preventing them from moving to competitors developing artificial intelligence technologies.

Apple and OpenAI did not immediately comment in response to Reuters’ requests. Tensions between the companies are increasing amid competition for specialists and proprietary technologies in the field of AI-based products.

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Apple’s earlier lawsuit

Earlier this year, Apple filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and two former employees. Apple alleged the unlawful use of its trade secrets to support the ChatGPT owner’s entry into the consumer devices market. OpenAI denied these allegations.

The legal dispute concerns competition over future AI devices that may operate without traditional applications or operating systems. According to analysts’ estimates, OpenAI is working on its own phone or another device.

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