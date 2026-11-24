In San Francisco, United States, OpenAI said that its latest language models were able to design new proteins, some of which demonstrated the expected properties during laboratory tests. According to Nature, the experiments indicate that general-purpose large language models are beginning to perform tasks for which specialized artificial intelligence tools were previously used.

Proteins for five targets

OpenAI's research group asked the GPT-6.2 model to create three-dimensional protein structures capable of binding to five biological targets. These included proteins associated with cancer and immune diseases. Scientists then used a specialized AI tool to determine the corresponding genetic sequences for the designed structures.

Laboratory experiments confirmed that about 11% of the designed structures were able to bind to their designated targets. The team also showed that its language models can create protein sequences, redesign existing antibodies, and perform other tasks that are usually assigned to specialized systems.

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Comparison with specialized models

At the beginning of November, Phylo researcher Xinming Tu tested how language models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google predict sequences of little-known bacterial proteins. According to his observations, Anthropic's latest Claude models outperformed not only other large language models but also specialized protein language models trained on large datasets of protein sequences.

Tu, Harvard Medical School computational biologist Leo Chen, and other researchers also found that Claude can perform a key stage of protein structure prediction. At the same time, in some tasks, including predicting the three-dimensional structure of proteins, OpenAI's models lagged significantly behind specialized tools.

OpenAI's head of life sciences research, Joy Jiao, called the work proof of the fundamental feasibility of this approach and stressed that specialized systems are still needed for key stages. Some scientists also question the extent to which language models learn the fundamental patterns of protein biology, suggesting that some results may be related to reproducing the data on which they were trained.

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