In the United States, OpenAI has unveiled a new tool for detecting potential child sexual abuse material (CSAM), including images created with artificial intelligence. As The Hill reports, the image classifier will be available to vetted organizations and law enforcement agencies working on online safety.

The classifier will require human review

The tool was trained and tested to detect visual signs of abuse. OpenAI said it is the first image classifier with a dedicated signal for AI-generated content that may contain CSAM.

The company said that compared with existing tools, its product falsely flags about 48% fewer images while detecting roughly the same number of images with signs of abuse. According to OpenAI, materials selected by its tool are about twice as likely to contain signs of abuse.

The classifier’s results must still be reviewed by people, the company stressed. The tool was developed with the participation of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Tech Coalition, and the ROOST (Robust Online Safety Tools) project.

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OpenAI’s head of child safety public policy, John Buckley, said that during the product’s development, law enforcement agencies reported a lack of resources. According to him, the tool will not be provided to individual developers who have not been trained for specialized review of such materials.

Warnings in ChatGPT

OpenAI’s models already prohibit CSAM and are trained to refuse requests to create it. The company is also introducing a warning in ChatGPT that will appear when users attempt to find explicit materials and will direct them to behavioral resources.

OpenAI plans to delete the flagged conversation and suspend access to ChatGPT for 24 hours, while leaving an option to receive specialized support. Repeated violations, the company said, may lead to longer restrictions, account closure, or notification of law enforcement.

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