OpenAI is cooperating with the NATO Communications and Information Agency to provide key Alliance institutions with access to advanced artificial intelligence models to protect allied networks. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a company statement. According to OpenAI, as part of this work, NATO uses up to 300 billion input and output tokens per month.

Vulnerability detection

The models are used as part of the Daybreak initiative. According to OpenAI, it involves the use of AI by authorized cyber defense specialists to analyze software, investigate suspicious activity, check vulnerabilities, and develop and test fixes.

NATO Communications and Information Agency General Manager Dylan Brown said that AI-based cyber defense models accelerate the search for vulnerabilities, enable the detection of new threats at machine speed, and help defenders stay ahead of adversaries. According to him, these technologies strengthen the Alliance's cyber resilience, operational capabilities, and protection of critical digital infrastructure.

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OpenAI noted that the early use of its tools at NATO helps strengthen the expertise of multinational teams that protect allied networks around the clock. The company also said that this experience may be useful for cyber defense specialists in Europe and across the Alliance as a whole.

Crossed Swords exercise

OpenAI also supported the Crossed Swords 2026 exercise, organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence. The program introduced a separate training track in which participants created, deployed, and evaluated AI agents for cyber operations, using Daybreak in a technical environment. The company noted that the emphasis was on maintaining human control.

Brown also said that as the use of the models increases, the agency will study token consumption, use cases, and the economics of AI models. According to him, this should help optimize costs, assess competing solutions, and make informed procurement decisions. OpenAI stated its commitment to NATO's principles for the responsible, safe, and secure deployment of AI.

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