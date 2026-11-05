OpenAI has released the GPT-6 Cyber model to a limited group of verified clients and assigned it the “Critical” category in its own cybersecurity risk assessment system, Channel NewsAsia reports. The model is designed to find vulnerabilities in software, test methods of exploiting them, and fix flaws before malicious actors can use them.

Access for verified clients

GPT-6 Cyber has become available to a limited group of verified Daybreak Red clients. According to OpenAI, this access level is intended for complex authorized security tasks, including penetration testing and exploit development.

Over the coming weeks, the company plans to expand access to GPT-6 Cyber to all approved Daybreak Red clients. OpenAI also made the previous GPT-5.6 Cyber model available to all clients at this level starting Thursday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reported results

OpenAI said its researchers used GPT-6 Cyber to identify 81 previously unknown vulnerabilities in the Firefox browser. Mozilla classified them as high-severity vulnerabilities and began issuing fixes.

According to the company, the model also helped create working exploits for 948 Linux kernel vulnerabilities, 588 of which were previously unknown. OpenAI provided developers with data on 304 critical findings in Linux along with proposed fixes. The company also reported an increase in attempts to misuse AI, including by malicious cyber actors and groups seeking to distill its models.

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