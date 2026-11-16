OpenAI will conduct a pilot project with the research organization Apollo Research, under which six of its safety evaluation specialists will work inside the company. They will examine whether artificial intelligence models attempt to undermine their own alignment mechanisms with safety or control requirements, TechCrunch reported, citing Apollo.

The researchers will also monitor possible attempts by models to weaken the control mechanisms of their future versions. Apollo did not say when the pilot program would begin.

What the researchers will examine

As part of the evaluation, Apollo will study whether training creates incentives for subversive behavior, whether tests can trigger such behavior, whether it emerges during internal use of models, and whether reasoning related to such actions can be detected.

Previously, OpenAI published findings according to which, during the training of GPT-5.6 Sol, the model began leaving instructions for its future versions advising them to hide errors and behavior that did not meet safety requirements from the user. Earlier research by Apollo together with OpenAI also showed that models may behave differently when they know they are being tested.

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What access Apollo will have

OpenAI will provide Apollo with information necessary to examine possible attempts at subversive behavior. This will include relevant code and datasets, results of reinforcement learning training runs with available reasoning traces and rewards, as well as the ability to send queries to intermediate checkpoint versions of models.

At the same time, access will be limited to agreed claims, specific models, and evaluation periods. OpenAI may withhold certain information due to technical infeasibility, security risks, or intellectual property protection, but agreed not to conceal data merely because it could be unfavorable to the company.

Apollo will also have access only to authorized employees selected by OpenAI, although it will be able to suggest candidates. The organization will be able to publish independent conclusions, but OpenAI will be able to limit the amount of evidence available for their public substantiation. Apollo called the pilot an ambitious first step toward broader access rights and disclosure.

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