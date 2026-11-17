In the United States, grid operator PJM Interconnection has proposed that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission simplify procedures for bringing new generating capacity online and connecting large consumers. This is intended to speed up the relevant processes amid rapidly growing electricity demand from data centers.

Capacity shortage

PJM serves 13 states and, according to OilPrice, faces a shortage of about 6.8 GW of generating capacity. The publication cites Reuters, which reported that the shortage was identified during PJM's June capacity procurement auction for 2028/2029. The operator must secure this capacity by the relevant period to cover peak demand.

PJM spokesperson Jeff Shields said that new generating facilities and electricity transmission networks are not being brought online quickly enough to keep pace with rising load, mainly from large consumers such as data centers. According to him, PJM can influence the speed of assessing new resources from a reliability standpoint.

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Shortening assessment timelines

The operator proposes reducing the time for studying the connection of new demand sources to the grid from two years to 12 months. PJM also expects that updated procedures will allow it to identify more quickly the locations where grid upgrades are most urgent for connecting new data centers.

Last month, PJM issued a maximum generation alert: a warm front in its service area coincided with scheduled maintenance at generating facilities. About 62 GW of capacity was under maintenance at the time, while electricity prices exceeded $1,000 per megawatt-hour.

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