In the United States, 44% of respondents said they would be less likely to support a candidate who backs a US and Israeli war against Iran. Thirteen percent of those surveyed said they would be more likely to vote for such a candidate, while another 26% said this position would not have a significant impact on their choice. This is according to a YouGov poll conducted ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Al Jazeera reports.

Prices and war goals

The poll also addressed the choice between domestic prices and the US administration's war goals. In particular, 56% of its participants believe that the US government should primarily avoid price increases inside the country rather than achieve President Donald Trump's war goals in Iran. The opposite view is held by 22% of respondents.

A majority of respondents, 53%, also believe that the final decision on ending the war should be made by the US Congress. Twenty-nine percent of study participants said that this decision should remain with the president.

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The role of Congress

Jonathan Guyer, program director at the Eurasia Group Institute for Global Affairs, told Al Jazeera that the results of the poll, commissioned by his organization, indicate that Americans want Congress to play a more active role. According to him, the public expects lawmakers to oversee the authorities.

According to Al Jazeera, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. Trump's decision to proceed without congressional authorization for war triggered constitutional disputes in the United States. On Monday, Trump said that Iran had effectively exhausted itself militarily, but did not rule out further military action. According to the outlet, the US naval and land blockade of Iran continues.

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