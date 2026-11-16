In South Korea, 50.2% of surveyed parents said that childcare in their families is a shared responsibility of both parents. At the same time, mothers are still more likely to take on daily tasks, including buying items children need, school supplies and preparing meals.

As Korea Herald reports, the Korean Population, Health and Welfare Association conducted an online survey of 524 parents of children in elementary school or younger. The survey ran from September 18 to October 5.

Distribution of responsibilities in families

When asked who is mostly responsible for childcare at home, 50.2% of respondents said that both parents share the duties. Another 34.6% named the mother as primarily responsible, while 12.7% named the father.

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According to the surveyed men, mothers mostly keep track of what children need and buy those items, as stated by 54.4%. Another 52.3% said that mothers are mainly responsible for buying school supplies. According to 45.2% of parents, mothers also more often handle preparing meals and feeding children.

Time spent on childcare and work-related constraints

Overall, 68.3% of respondents believe they help sufficiently with childcare. The share of those who spend from one to three hours on it during a regular workday rose to 56.3%, compared with 49.5% in the 2025 survey. At the same time, the share of parents who devote less than an hour to childcare fell from 19.4% to 13.3%.

Some 38.4% of survey participants said their employers are generally understanding about childcare leave or changes to work schedules. Another 27.5% said they can formally use such options but feel pressure not to do so. Parents most often named improved working conditions as the change that would allow them to become more actively involved in childcare.

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