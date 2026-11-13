In Argentina, 62% of respondents said they had a negative view of Javier Milei, while 36% viewed him positively. These are the results of the LatAm Pulse survey conducted by AtlasIntel for Bloomberg News and published on November 13, Buenos Aires Times reports.

In the previous survey, 59% of respondents viewed Milei negatively, while 38% viewed him positively. According to the publication, Argentines view him more negatively than his main political rivals, although their popularity also remains low.

Ratings of rivals

Buenos Aires Province Governor Axel Kicillof, who is considered a likely presidential contender, received 39% positive ratings — two percentage points more than in the previous survey. The share of negative ratings for Kicillof remained unchanged at 54%.

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Former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner had the highest positive rating among the politicians mentioned, at 41%. According to the survey, she is under house arrest and barred from holding political office.

Unemployment is the biggest concern

Half of respondents named unemployment as one of the country’s main problems — ahead of corruption and inflation. About one-third of respondents included inflation among the key problems.

Since December 2023, when Milei took office, the formal private sector has lost jobs almost every month. Around 70% of survey participants negatively assessed the state of the labor market. At the same time, the yield on Argentine bonds maturing in 2035 exceeded 13% in November, while it was below 9% in July.

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