In the United States, a quarter of homeowners would not be able to pay for an unexpected repair costing $5,000, while another 30% could do so only by substantially depleting their savings. This was reported by Fortune, citing a September LendingTree survey.

According to the study, 34% of homeowners postponed at least one necessary repair or maintenance task over the past two years. Among those with outstanding repair work, 32% said this was due to a lack of funds.

Delayed work becomes more expensive

Among respondents who had to repair their homes over the past two years, 37% used emergency savings. Another 33% cut spending on basic needs, including groceries, medical care or childcare.

Delaying repairs also increases costs: 34% of homeowners whose homes currently need repairs said the work became more expensive because of the delay. A quarter of respondents reported that the delay caused additional damage to their homes.

The financial burden is also felt by property owners with substantial home equity. According to an October Hometap survey of one thousand homeowners, 63% of respondents described homeownership as a source of at least moderate financial stress. In June 2025, the figure was 55%.

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At the same time, Americans had a record $13.2 trillion in available home equity in the second quarter of 2026, according to an estimate by First American Data & Analytics. However, this does not mean they have readily available cash: homeowners face rising property taxes, insurance premiums and utility bills.

Home Depot is counting on small projects

Incoming Home Depot CEO Richard McPhail, who will take office on November 23, said during the quarterly earnings presentation that higher interest rates are putting pressure on both the company’s customers and its business. He will replace Ted Decker, who will remain chairman of the board.

Home Depot reported $43.4 billion in sales in the third quarter, up 4.9% from a year earlier. Comparable sales rose 2.2%. The company says demand for large home improvement projects is weaker, but customers continue to spend on smaller repairs and maintenance.

Due to limited budgets, people are more often taking on work themselves: 60% of LendingTree respondents who carried out repairs did some of the work themselves because they could not afford a professional’s services. Among millennials, the figure was 72%.

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