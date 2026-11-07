Polls suggest that Jean-Luc Mélenchon, founder of the France Unbowed party, could reach the second round of France’s 2027 presidential election, where his potential opponent could be far-right leader Marine Le Pen. At the same time, Le Pen leads the polls, while Mélenchon is expected to receive significant support from young voters, France 24 reports.

Youth support

During the 2022 presidential election, Mélenchon received the strongest support among French people aged 18 to 34. In recent months, he has also been seen at several protests organized predominantly by young people. In particular, on November 5, he was among the participants in protests in Paris held as part of a nationwide strike.

Among Mélenchon’s proposals that appeal to young voters are fighting climate change, redistributing wealth and a “citizens’ revolution” intended to strengthen public participation in governing the country. Political scientist Thibault Muzerg called him the last revolutionary of the left and noted that young people have long felt disillusioned.

The party’s work with young activists

The youth wing, LFI Jeunes Insoumis.es, seeks to attract voters through the internet and street actions. The party also holds an annual “summer university” for people under 26; this year, its participants met with Mélenchon.

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Livia Jampy, co-chair of LFI’s youth wing and a member of the Montpellier city council, said that the party takes the political concerns of French youth seriously. According to her, Mélenchon’s supporters among young people understand the party’s work.

Criticism of Mélenchon

At the same time, Mélenchon remains a controversial figure for the broader electorate. He has been criticized for encouraging the student protest movement, some actions of which were accompanied by violence. Political opponents linked his confrontational rhetoric to civil unrest, while French President Emmanuel Macron said that young people are being exploited by political forces.

After the attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, Mélenchon has also been regularly accused of antisemitism. During the previous presidential campaign, he was criticized for an allegedly lenient attitude toward Russia and for promising to withdraw France from NATO if elected. Muzerg believes that young voters are less concerned by these international issues and instead seek profound systemic changes in France.

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