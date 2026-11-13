A survey of junior high school students in Japan showed a strengthening of negative attitudes toward immigration: more than 40% of respondents disagreed with the statement that an increase in the number of foreigners living in the country would bring many benefits to society. As The Japan Times reports, this figure was more than twice the result of a similar study in 2022.

The survey was conducted by University of Tokyo professor Norihiro Nihei in October and November last year, following the election campaign for the upper house of parliament, in which considerable attention was paid to immigration. Social media were named as one of the factors behind this shift in attitudes.

Social media and disinformation

According to a 2025 report by Japan's communications ministry, more than 42% of children aged six to 12 use social media. Among people aged 13 and older, the figure reaches 92.9%.

Jeffrey Hall, a lecturer at Kanda University of International Studies, said that social media played a significant role in spreading xenophobic and anti-immigration views. According to him, young people who follow musicians, anime or games on social media may encounter xenophobic disinformation even without seeking it out.

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According to the 2025 National Public Opinion Survey on Media, younger generations of Japanese people are increasingly getting news from video platforms, including YouTube and TikTok.

Attitudes toward foreigners

In Japan, foreign nationals make up less than 4% of the population, but the issue of their presence is becoming increasingly politicized and is often linked to the problems of mass tourism. The Sanseito party, which made significant gains in last year's upper house election on a “Japanese First” platform, actively used YouTube and quickly gained more subscribers there than the Liberal Democratic Party.

Another study, released by Waseda University this year, also recorded an increase in the number of Japanese people who fear that a growing number of foreign nationals could disrupt security and order. This trend was more pronounced among people who use social media daily.

Mizuki Nakahara, an expert in anti-racist education, stressed the need to call racism racism directly in schools. She believes students should be helped to assess their own ideas about language, communication, racism and xenophobia more critically.

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