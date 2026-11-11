In the United States, two-thirds of respondents believe that President Donald Trump has lost at least some of his political influence following significant Republican Party losses in the midterm elections. This is according to the results of a Politico poll conducted during the week after Election Day, Anadolu Agency reports.

Voters’ assessments

The weakening of Trump’s influence in the Republican Party was noted by 83% of Democratic voters and 57% of Republican voters. Among supporters of the MAGA movement, only 40% said that he retains the same level of influence as before.

Fifty-three percent of Americans linked Republicans’ defeats in both chambers of Congress to Trump’s actions after his return to office. This view is also held by 33% of surveyed MAGA supporters.

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Reasons for the election result

Respondents most often named the cost of living as the main factor behind the Democrats’ victory, with 42% of poll participants giving this answer. The war with Iran was cited by 30%, while Trump’s personal behavior was named by 27%.

At the same time, 56% of Americans believe that the Republican Party should distance itself from Trump and his agenda. Among MAGA supporters, 59% favored the party becoming closer to him instead.

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