In Taipei, Taiwan, Democratic Progressive Party candidate Puma Shen has overtaken the city’s incumbent mayor, Kuomintang candidate Chiang Wan-an, in a Taiwan Brain Trust poll. If the election were held tomorrow, 46.3% of respondents would vote for Shen and 42.2% for Chiang, Taipei Times reports.

The poll was funded by the Ketagalan Foundation and conducted by Trend Polls by telephone from Tuesday through Thursday last week. It involved 1,071 Taipei residents aged 20 and older. The stated margin of error is 2.99 percentage points. Another 2% of respondents said they would not vote, while 8.6% were undecided.

Voter support

Among Democratic Progressive Party supporters, 98.1% backed Shen, while 90.6% of Kuomintang sympathizers chose Chiang. Among supporters of the Taiwan People’s Party, 93.6% favored Chiang, while 1.4% supported Shen.

Independent voters who do not support any party were more likely to choose Shen: 52.1%, compared with 27.1% for Chiang. In the Da’an and Wenshan districts, Shen received 46.2% support versus 33.9% for his opponent. Meanwhile, in the Songshan and Xinyi districts, Chiang held an advantage — 51.6% against 40.8%.

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Age groups and campaign

Shen had higher support among voters aged 20 to 29, a 14.6-percentage-point lead among people aged 50 to 59, and 50.3% among respondents aged 60 to 69. Chiang led Shen among voters aged 30 to 39 — 52.8% versus 40.2%.

Some 56.5% of respondents view Shen positively, while 31.5% view him negatively. For Chiang, these figures are 42.5% and 44.5%, respectively. Shen said he assesses the poll results cautiously, while Chiang said his team would take them into account during the final stage of the campaign.

Less than two weeks remained before the election. Shen’s campaign concluded its city tour, “Ocean Wave,” with an event near Guandu Temple, while Chiang campaigned at Linjiang Night Market together with Taiwan People’s Party chairman Huang Kuo-chang, city council candidates and influencer Holger Chen.

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