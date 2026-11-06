In Berwick, a Melbourne suburb in the Australian state of Victoria, connections with the community and family were the main factor helping residents feel safer in their neighbourhood. This was shown by a survey of 450 residents conducted by the City of Casey council in 2022, 2024 and 2025, ABC News Australia reports.

At the same time, crime remains one of the main issues for local businesses. A butcher's shop on Berwick's main street has suffered four break-ins over three years, while a nearby café has seen two attempted arsons in recent weeks. Three masked men carrying hammers entered a jewellery store during the day, robbed it and inflicted a head injury on the store's female manager. The men were charged and appeared in court.

Safety and the election

The Berwick electorate is represented by Shadow Police Minister and former Liberal Party leader Brad Battin. Monash University political scientist Zareh Ghazarian said that voters are also concerned about local infrastructure, the cost of living and housing affordability. In his view, Berwick and other electorates in Melbourne's south-east may be important to the Coalition's chances of winning.

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The governing Labor Party promised, if re-elected, to recruit another 1,500 police officers and open a second police academy in western Melbourne. The opposition Coalition said it intends to open 40 police stations, recruit an additional 3,000 law enforcement officers and reform the bail system.

Community ties

In response to questions about council steps to improve safety, residents also named more security guards, police officers and CCTV cameras. However, in the same survey, police patrols and CCTV ranked below family and community ties among the factors contributing to a sense of safety. City of Casey Mayor Michelle Crowther stressed that safety depends not only on physical measures but also on relationships and a sense of belonging to the community.

Berwick has a women's walking group, Walk It Out, established to combat loneliness and isolation. The local community centre also holds events and fairs for residents. At the same time, Neighbourhood Houses Victoria chief executive Kaye Paterson said that funding for such centres is not keeping pace with operating costs: almost half of Victoria's 400 neighbourhood houses operated at a loss in each of the past three years.

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