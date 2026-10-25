In Japan, 35.9% of surveyed organizations have not secured a sufficient number of registered Japanese-language instructors and see no prospects of finding them. This is according to a government survey ahead of the introduction of a new employment system for foreign workers, The Japan Times reports.

New program for workers

Next April, the Skills Development Employment Program is expected to begin operating in the country, replacing the technical intern training program. Under its terms, foreigners must either pass a Japanese-language test at no lower than A1 level or attend at least 100 hours of language classes before starting work in Japan.

The survey was conducted by Japan's Immigration Services Agency and the labor ministry. It concerned organizations that will support foreign workers and employer companies, as well as their readiness to provide Japanese-language instructors.

Survey results

The survey covered 1,880 organizations from the list of the government-affiliated Organization for Technical Intern Training. Over three days through October 7, 348 valid responses were received.

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Of these, 125 organizations, or 35.9%, reported that they do not have a sufficient number of registered instructors and see no prospects of recruiting them. At the same time, 51 organizations, or 14.7%, have already secured the required number of instructors, while 66 respondents, or 19%, said they have such prospects. The remaining 106 organizations are working on the issue.

In the first year of the new program, respondents plan to accept a total of 17,247 foreign workers. It is expected that 13,502 of them will pass the language test at A1 level or higher before arriving in Japan.

Survey participants also noted that there are not enough registered Japanese-language instructors and that organizations do not know where to look for them or whom to contact. As of August, there were about 20,000 registered Japanese-language instructors in the country. A representative of the Immigration Services Agency said the agency would raise awareness of the system and make additional efforts to recruit instructors.

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