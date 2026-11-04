In Taichung, Taiwan, the latest released poll has for the first time since the start of the election campaign shown Democratic Progressive Party candidate Ho Hsin-chun leading Kuomintang representative Johnny Chiang. According to the survey, Ho was supported by 41.1% of respondents, while Chiang received 30.4%.

As Taipei Times reports, the poll was released by the Taipei Association for Trust in Democracy and conducted by pollster Tai Li-an. The gap between the candidates was 10.7 percentage points.

Previous polls

At the same time, four other polls released since the beginning of October gave Chiang the lead. A survey commissioned by the Kuomintang caucus in the Taichung City Council and conducted by the Public Opinion Research Center at Fo Guang University showed him ahead: 38.3% versus 28.1% for Ho.

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Another poll conducted by Shih Hsin University at the request of the same caucus and released on October 17 recorded 39.8% support for Chiang and 28.7% for Ho. Two earlier surveys also showed the Kuomintang candidate in the lead, by margins of 6 and 1.9 percentage points, respectively.

Statements by the candidates

Ho said that the latest result reflects growing public demand for change. According to her, these sentiments are linked to slower urban development and unresolved problems affecting residents' daily lives. The candidate said she would continue visiting all 29 administrative districts of Taichung to present her proposals to voters.

Chiang's campaign headquarters said in a written statement that it respects and will take into account the results of various polls. At the same time, it stressed that the most accurate indicator of public opinion would be the votes cast on election day. Taiwan's local elections are scheduled for November 28.

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