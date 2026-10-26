Australia’s opposition coalition has released partial costings of its proposed $31.3 billion in government spending cuts over four years. The package, assessed by the independent Parliamentary Budget Office, provides for winding back a range of the Labor government’s climate, housing and social programs, ABC News reports.

Climate program cuts

The coalition expects to achieve more than half of the planned savings by abolishing climate initiatives. In particular, it proposes saving $9.4 billion by scrapping the new vehicle efficiency standard, electric vehicle incentives, home battery subsidies, the net-zero advisory body, part of the functions of the ARENA agency, and Scope 3 emissions reporting by businesses.

The coalition also plans to secure a further $7.3 billion by ending subsidies for green aluminium and hydrogen production, support for critical minerals, and other industrial subsidies through the National Reconstruction Fund.

Housing, social payments and taxes

Abandoning the Help to Buy program for first-home buyers, the social housing fund, tax incentives for build-to-rent housing developers, and payments to states for meeting housing delivery targets is expected to generate $4.7 billion in savings.

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The coalition also proposes restricting permanent residents and other non-citizens’ eligibility for social payments and the National Disability Insurance Scheme. This is estimated to reduce spending by $2 billion over four years. Earlier, the Parliamentary Budget Office estimated that cutting the tobacco excise and legalising vapes would deliver $7.9 billion in savings.

Opposition leader Angus Taylor called the proposed savings a first instalment to fund tax cuts. At the same time, the released costings do not take into account the cost of other coalition commitments, including plans to reduce net migration to 100,000 people for two years and increase defence spending.

The opposition links high government spending to persistent inflation. Treasurer Jim Chalmers rejected this claim, saying private demand is growing faster than public demand and that the government will present new savings measures in December.

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