The Czech Chamber of Deputies is discussing the 2027 draft state budget in its second reading on Wednesday, November 25. The second reading allows lawmakers to submit proposals for reallocating funds between individual expenditure chapters.

Unchanged budget parameters

During the first reading, lawmakers approved the draft’s basic parameters — total revenues, expenditures, and a projected deficit of CZK 386 billion. At the current stage, these approved parameters cannot be changed. Therefore, amendments may concern only the transfer of funds between expenditure chapters.

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Opposition amendments

According to Novinky.cz, as cited by Radio Prague International, opposition lawmakers had submitted more than 40 amendments as of the time of publication. The proposed fund transfers total approximately CZK 150 billion.

Thus, during the second reading, lawmakers can determine the direction of expenditure reallocations without changing the approved volumes of revenues, expenditures, and the deficit.

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