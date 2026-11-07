Guyana opposition lawmaker Sharma Solomon said that record budgets financed by oil revenues have not eased the cost of food, transport and electricity for the population. The APNU opposition coalition’s natural resources representative is demanding that the government explain the extent to which public spending has actually affected food prices, The Rio Times reports.

Inflation data

Guyana’s Bureau of Statistics reported that in September 2026, prices in the country’s capital, Georgetown, were 3.4% higher than a year earlier. Food prices rose by 3.8% over the period, while transport and communications costs increased by 4.2%.

At the same time, food prices fell by 0.3% in September compared with August on a monthly basis. Despite this, they remained 3.8% higher than in September of the previous year.

Opposition demands

Solomon said that ordinary Guyanese do not need reports of economic growth if they do not see relief in costs at stores. He also called on the authorities to disclose what share of oil revenues is directed toward long-term reductions in food costs.

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According to the lawmaker, the government cites a one-time payment of 100,000 Guyanese dollars, equivalent to about $480, subsidies for farmers, the removal of certain taxes and stable electricity tariffs. The opposition politician claims that tax relief does not provide households with noticeable savings and that production has not increased.

Oil revenues and budget

Guyana’s oil is produced at offshore fields by a consortium led by ExxonMobil. Solomon said that average production is about 1 million barrels per day and that the country’s projected oil revenues in 2026 could reach about $6.5 billion. The Rio Times notes that it was unable to confirm this estimate using government reports.

Guyana’s 2026 budget amounts to 1.558 trillion Guyanese dollars, or approximately $7.5 billion at the official Bank of Guyana exchange rate. The government presented it in January, and parliament adopted it in February.

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