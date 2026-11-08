In Kingston, Jamaica, the opposition’s leader of parliamentary business, Phillip Paulwell, agreed to meet on November 9 with Speaker of the House of Representatives Juliet Holness and government business leader Floyd Green. The talks are scheduled following a conflict in parliament over Jamaica’s decision to abstain during the UN General Assembly vote on a resolution calling for an end to the US embargo against Cuba, The Rio Times reports.

Dispute over the UN vote

On October 27, Jamaica’s parliament approved a motion on the economic and humanitarian situation in Cuba. The following day, the country abstained during the annual vote in the UN General Assembly. According to the publication, Jamaica had voted for the resolution for more than 30 years, and the abstention marked a policy change.

The resolution was supported by 130 states, 17 voted against it, and another 25 abstained. Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith stated that Jamaica continues to oppose unilateral actions regarding Cuba. At the same time, she explained the abstention by saying that the annual repetition of the resolution without an improvement in the situation deepens the humanitarian crisis.

The opposition People’s National Party claims that the government did not inform parliament of its intention to change its position ahead of the vote. MP Anthony Hylton tabled a motion to censure the government, accusing it of misleading the House of Representatives and demanding an apology.

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Debate ended without a decision

On November 3, Floyd Green proposed suspending parliamentary rules in order to urgently consider the censure motion. After speeches by Hylton and Green, the latter proposed ending the debate before other opposition MPs could speak.

The opposition objected, citing a rule that prohibits closing a debate in a manner that disadvantages the minority. Opposition leader Mark Golding demanded a formal vote, but it was not held due to disorder in the chamber, and the sitting was adjourned without completing consideration.

Paulwell said that the tone of the speaker’s letter could hinder the resolution of the dispute and accused her of acting in the government’s interests. He expressed hope for frank and constructive dialogue and noted that the involvement of the prime minister, the opposition leader, or an independent mediator may be needed for a lasting resolution.

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