In Japan, representatives of opposition parties called on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to personally explain in parliament her government’s bill to reduce the consumption tax on food products. As The Japan Times reports, the initiative was discussed during televised debates on Sunday.

Questions about the payment mechanism

The bill provides for reducing the tax rate on food products to 1% for two years. Opposition representatives questioned both the economic effect of such a move and the lack of specifics regarding the planned payment program included in the document.

Yasuhiro Nakagawa, a representative of the Komeito party, said that the bill introducing the new system contains no specific figures. According to him, a vote cannot take place until the details are clarified. He also called the temporary tax cut problematic because of its possible impact on agriculture, the restaurant industry and households after the rate on food products returns to 8%.

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Demand for the prime minister’s participation in hearings

Motohisa Furukawa of the Democratic Party for the People said that the legislation lacks specifics and called on the prime minister to take part in meetings of the Finance Committee of Japan’s House of Representatives.

Yuichi Goto of the Democratic Reform Party noted that companies have not fully reflected rising raw material costs in prices. In his view, because of this, tax-inclusive prices are unlikely to decline even in the event of tax relief, and consumers may not feel a reduction in the financial burden.

Position of the ruling coalition

Hideki Murai, a representative of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said that the government is trying to explain the bill in various ways, including by citing data from examples in other countries. He added that the party takes the opposition’s demand for Takaichi’s participation in parliamentary discussions seriously. Takashi Endo of the Japan Innovation Party, the LDP’s coalition partner, called for concessions in anti-inflation measures in order to create a system that gives people a sense of confidence.

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