India’s opposition parties on October 31 held a symbolic impeachment procedure in New Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The action was a protest against a nationwide revision of voter lists which, according to the opposition, could unfairly benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Channel NewsAsia reports.

Symbolic session

Opposition representatives gathered at the residence of Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and reenacted a parliamentary session. The symbolic procedure against the chief election commissioner has no constitutional or legal force.

Kharge said the initiative aims to protect the dignity of a constitutional institution and ensure the Election Commission works impartially in accordance with the spirit of the constitution. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the opposition resorted to the symbolic procedure because it saw no other course of action.

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Dispute over voter lists

The revision of electoral registers over the past month has sparked political controversy and street protests in India. The Election Commission says the initiative is needed to ensure the accuracy of the lists, while the opposition claims the process is being manipulated in favor of the BJP. Both the Election Commission and the BJP deny the allegations.

Under India’s constitution, the head of the Election Commission can only be removed through a parliamentary procedure requiring a special majority. Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP is ready to convene a special session of parliament to discuss the revision of voter lists, but accused the opposition of being unwilling to hold the discussion there.

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