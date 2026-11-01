The opposition Congress party is calling a major rally in India’s capital, Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and electoral reform. Tens of thousands of participants are expected at the event, scheduled for Sunday at Ramlila Maidan. This was reported by BBC News.

The event is due to begin around noon. Opposition leaders say up to one million people may take part. Representatives of the INDIA alliance, led by Congress, as well as the Cockroach Janta Party pressure group, led by members of Generation Z, plan to join the rally.

Dispute over voter lists

The rally is taking place amid criticism of a special procedure for reviewing voter lists, which resulted in 130 million names being removed from draft registers across the country. The Election Commission of India says the procedure is intended to update the lists and remove records of people who have died or changed their place of residence.

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At the same time, opposition parties argue that the review of the lists may benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party through the possible removal of eligible voters from the rolls. They accuse the Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party of “vote theft”. The Election Commission and Modi’s party reject these allegations.

Conditions for holding the event

Delhi police have permitted the rally but imposed a number of conditions: the event must end by 17:00, CCTV cameras must be installed at the venue, and there will be no marches outside the designated area. Thousands of police officers and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the city, including on roads leading to Ramlila Maidan.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said the protest is directed against the “destruction of Indian democracy”. He called on everyone willing to attend the rally, both representatives of political forces and those not affiliated with politics. Last month, Gandhi led a march of tens of thousands of protesters from Connaught Place in central Delhi to the Supreme Court, demanding Kumar’s resignation.

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