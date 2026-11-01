Israeli opposition plans to replace Knesset speaker — Anadolu Agency

Following the parliamentary elections, the Israeli opposition plans to seek the replacement of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and advance legislative initiatives targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Israeli website Walla.

According to preliminary election results, Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. Opposition forces secured 48 mandates, while Arab parties won 19. Neither bloc currently has the required 61 votes to form a government.

Meeting of opposition leaders

According to Walla, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid plans to hold a meeting with Gadi Eisenkot, head of the Yashar party, Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman, and Democrats chairman Yair Golan. They are to coordinate a plan for using the election results to strengthen the opposition's influence in parliament.

The meeting will take place before consultations with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, scheduled for November 4. During them, a politician who will be the first to receive a mandate to attempt to form a government is to be determined. Walla's opposition sources said Eisenkot is ready to accept this mandate.

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Plans concerning the speaker and laws

New Knesset members are to be sworn in on November 10. The opposition wants to replace Speaker Amir Ohana, a representative of Netanyahu's Likud party. This could give it control over the parliamentary agenda during the six weeks allotted for forming a government.

Possible candidates for speaker include Eisenkot, Lapid, and Oded Forer of Yisrael Beiteinu. The opposition also intends to advance a bill to establish an official commission to investigate the events of October 7, 2023, and an initiative that would prohibit a person facing criminal charges from forming a government even before a court verdict.

Netanyahu is on trial on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Eisenkot has repeatedly stated that he will not join a government with Netanyahu, even under a model involving rotation in the position of prime minister.

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