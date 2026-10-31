In Israel, representatives of the opposition bloc are considering the possibility of restoring direct elections for prime minister without dissolving the Knesset after elections to the 26th Knesset gave neither camp a majority to form a government. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing commentator Ben Caspit and journalist Michael Hauser Tov.

Distribution of seats in the Knesset

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc has 53 seats, the opposition bloc has 48, and Arab parties have 19. Formally, 67 lawmakers are outside Netanyahu’s bloc, but opposition leaders have not reached an agreement on forming an alternative government. The situation is complicated by campaign commitments from some politicians not to rely on support from Arab parties.

Votes from 61 lawmakers are not necessarily required to approve a government: a majority among those participating in the confidence vote is sufficient. However, such an option depends on political agreements that do not yet exist. In particular, Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Lieberman outlined restrictions on cooperation with Arab parties during the campaign, while Democrats party leader Yair Golan supported involving them in efforts to replace Netanyahu.

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Return to the old model

The approach under discussion is referred to within the bloc as Netanyahu’s 2021 direct-election model. At that time, after elections to the 24th Knesset, Netanyahu proposed determining the head of government through a separate vote without holding new parliamentary elections.

Israel has previously used direct elections for prime minister: in 1996, Netanyahu defeated Shimon Peres; in 1999, Ehud Barak defeated Netanyahu; and in 2001, Ariel Sharon won a special election solely for the post of head of government. The system was subsequently abolished and the parliamentary model was restored, under which the government operates on the basis of the Knesset’s confidence.

Restoring direct elections would require substantial legislative changes. Even the direct election of a prime minister would not guarantee them a parliamentary majority to form and maintain a stable government. Caspit also raised the idea of limiting a prime minister’s time in office to two terms or eight years, but such an initiative would require a separate law and could raise legal questions over its application to Netanyahu’s previous terms.

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