In Kenya, the opposition has begun talks on nominating a joint presidential candidate for the general elections on August 10, 2027. The agreed candidate is to challenge incumbent President William Ruto, Nation Kenya reports.

Meeting in Wamunyoro

The talks began after a meeting on Tuesday in Wamunyoro, Nyeri County. It was attended by leaders associated with Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua and representatives of the Linda Mwananchi faction of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

A photograph from the meeting published by the outlet also shows John Methu. The photo caption identifies him as the designated secretary-general of the Democracy for the Citizens Party.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

2027 elections

According to Nation Kenya, less than 10 months remain until the vote. The talks between Gachagua’s allies and Sifuna’s faction concern finding a single opposition candidate to take part in the elections.

The source states that opposition forces seek to agree on a joint contender for president to participate in the 2027 campaign.

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