In Kenya, opposition leaders have diverged over when to name a joint candidate for the 2027 presidential election. The issue was discussed on October 26 during a meeting between Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka at Gachagua’s residence in Wamunyoro, Nyeri County.

As Nation Kenya reports, Musyoka’s team proposes deciding on the candidate by December. Its representatives believe an early decision would give the selected contender more time to mobilize resources, gain support across the country and establish international contacts ahead of the general election scheduled for August 10, 2027.

Position of supporters of postponement

Gachagua and his allies insist that the decision should be made a few months before the vote. They fear that nominating a candidate too early could give President William Ruto an opportunity to persuade dissatisfied opposition leaders to leave the alliance.

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Kitui County Senator Enoch Wambua said that no final date has yet been agreed, as the opposition must take into account the interests of several parties. At the same time, he said participants in the consultations noted Kenyans’ impatience over the delay in determining the candidate.

Plans to formalize the alliance

Member of Parliament Edward Muriu said the partners had agreed to begin formalizing their cooperation by signing a charter of honour and a unity pact between the two parties, and then move on to creating a political coalition. Member of Parliament Benjamin Gatiru also urged against rushing the choice so that all partners confirm their readiness to support the future candidate.

People’s Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro said his party was ready to support anyone chosen through the process. DCP Secretary General John Methu said that DCP and Wiper would operate as partner parties and consult other opposition leaders on a single candidate.

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