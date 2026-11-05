Leaders of Pakistan’s opposition parties met on November 4 in Islamabad at the residence of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and agreed to strengthen their alliance and coordination in parliament. As Dawn reports, the participants also discussed the state of emergency and the introduction of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Committees and a multiparty conference

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and the Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Ayin-i-Pakistan movement, led by Mahmood Khan Achakzai, decided to establish committees to resolve differences and continue consultations on convening a multiparty conference. TTAP described the meeting as a gathering of the “united opposition.”

The talks were attended by the leaders of the opposition in the National Assembly and the Senate, Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was represented by Asad Qaiser, party secretary general Salman Akram Raja, chief parliamentary organizer Amir Dogar, and Senator Noorul Haq Qadri.

Achakzai said that the purpose of the meeting was to form an alliance to strengthen parliament. He also condemned what he called a campaign to discredit Fazlur Rehman and said the opposition supported the JUI-F chief.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fazlur Rehman said the opposition would seek to strengthen its presence in parliament and defend the interests of all parts of the country. He expressed concern that, in his view, Gwadar, the coastal belt, and the islands of Sindh province could come under federal control.

Senator Abbas said that governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been imposed illegally and accused the authorities of persecuting those who advocate for the country’s welfare. The federal authorities, for their part, state that they were prompted to take these measures on October 11 by the security situation in the province and what they assessed as the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s disengagement from the fight against terrorism.

The meeting also raised the issue of the health of PTI founder Imran Khan, who has been in prison since August 5, 2023, in several cases. PTI said his blood pressure had reached 192 and demanded that Khan be transferred to Shifa International Hospital for independent treatment under the supervision of his personal doctors. The government denies accusations of inadequate medical care, saying that the necessary treatment is provided at Adiala prison.

Read us on