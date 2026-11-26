Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang may fail to retain control of 15 cities and counties ahead of Saturday’s local elections. In 2022, the party won 14 of 22 races for city and county leadership posts, and its total later increased to 15 after independent Miaoli County magistrate Chung Tung-chin returned to the Kuomintang, the South China Morning Post reports.

Key races in the north

The party considers its positions in Yilan, Changhua and Hsinchu counties vulnerable. Retaining Chiayi City and coordinating an electoral alliance with the smaller Taiwan People’s Party are also described as difficult tasks. The Kuomintang hopes to offset potential losses with gains in the Penghu and Kinmen islands or an unexpected victory in the Democratic Progressive Party stronghold of Kaohsiung.

The most concern is caused by competitive campaigns in Taipei and neighboring New Taipei, which together are home to nearly 30% of the island’s voters. Taipei Mayor Wayne Chiang Wan-an, elected in 2022, is relying on traditional mobilization of supporters. His rival from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, Puma Shen Pao-yang, is attracting younger and politically inactive voters through memes, interactive events and humor.

In New Taipei, Kuomintang candidate Lee Shu-chuan, who previously held a comfortable lead in polls, is facing increasingly strong competition from Democratic Progressive Party representative Su Chiao-hui. Stanford University’s Hoover Institution researcher Kharis Templeman called New Taipei the main indicator of Taiwan’s political direction due to the relatively balanced support for the two camps among the city’s more than 4 million residents.

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Pressure on the party chair

Discontent with the position of Kuomintang chair Cheng Li-wun is growing within the party. Liu Chao-lung, an associate professor at the National Changhua University of Education, said her rhetoric, which he described as leaning toward Beijing, including the assertion that Taiwan is not a country, does not reflect the sentiments of most of society. According to the publication, some candidates are distancing themselves from Cheng in their campaigns.

Cheng rejected reports of internal disagreements and said she was playing a supporting role in the elections. At the same time, senior Kuomintang figure Chao Shao-kang believes the party chair should take responsibility in the event of failure. Analyst Max Lo said that the cooperation agreement with the Taiwan People’s Party is generally beneficial to the Kuomintang: its candidates in 19 cities and counties are supported by the ally.

The party is also uncertain about turnout among its traditional supporters. Cheng spoke of declining campaign activity and the reluctance of Kuomintang sympathizers to openly state their political preferences. The Kuomintang accused prosecutors of applying double standards in investigations into possible violations during the election campaign. The DPP accuses the Kuomintang and the Taiwan People’s Party, which together hold a majority in the legislative body, of blocking government bills; both opposition parties deny this.

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