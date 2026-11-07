Victoria’s opposition in Australia has proposed increasing the period of temporary closure for shops caught selling illegal tobacco from 90 to 150 days. The Liberal Party’s initiative was presented by its leader Jess Wilson, ABC News reports.

Tougher restrictions

The plan is intended to be implemented if the party wins the upcoming election. The Liberals said the 150-day period would align with stricter rules in force in South Australia.

The party also proposes changing legislation so that landlords can terminate a lease without compensation immediately after a short-term order to close the premises is issued. Other measures include banning ATMs at retail outlets that sell illegal tobacco or operate without a licence, as well as granting authorised officials the right to seize all tobacco and e-cigarettes if violations are detected.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Arguments of the sides

The Liberals also want to designate the sale of illegal tobacco as a separate offence in their proposed RICO legislation, modelled on US laws designed to combat leaders of organised crime.

Jess Wilson said the current measures of the Labor government have not stopped the illegal trade. According to her, the number of illegal tobacco outlets has increased, while criminals, the opposition claims, are involved in arson attacks and extortion of business owners. The opposition links the illegal tobacco trade to a series of arson attacks that affected 300 businesses and homes in the state.

In September, Victoria’s authorities introduced 90-day temporary closure orders for businesses selling illegal tobacco products. A government representative said inspectors had already closed more than 130 shops and seized illegal tobacco worth more than $14 million. He also noted that the Magistrates’ Court can already issue long-term closure orders, while landlords have the right to terminate leases because of such orders.

Read us on