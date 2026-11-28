At least 30 people, including an infant and several schoolchildren, were killed in an airstrike on a school and monastery complex in the Sinbaungwe Township of Myanmar's central Magway region. Channel NewsAsia reported this, citing a witness and a representative of the opposition National Unity Government.

Strike during religious ceremony

According to a joint statement by the National Unity Government and the interim government of the opposition-linked Magway federal unit, the strike was carried out on Thursday at around 3:00 p.m. local time. A religious ceremony was taking place on the grounds of the school and monastery at the time.

The statement says that four 500-pound aerial bombs, 12 artillery shells and seven kamikaze drones were used in the attack. National Unity Government spokesperson Nay Phone Latt and a local witness reported that more than 20 civilians, including women and children, as well as nine fighters of the rebel forces, were killed.

Versions of the sides

The witness said that there was no active fighting in the area at the time of the bombing and that rebel fighters only occasionally passed through the village. At the same time, pro-regime Telegram channels claimed that the strike targeted a graduation ceremony and a gathering of rebel forces.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As of the second half of Saturday, Myanmar's military had not issued an official statement regarding the attack. The country's government also did not respond to a request for comment.

Opposition statements

The National Unity Government and local interim authorities called the attack unprovoked and said it was a war crime and a violation of the Geneva Convention. They said they were collecting evidence for future international legal proceedings and called on the UN, ASEAN and neighboring countries to stop supplying Myanmar's military with aviation fuel, ammunition and drone technology.

According to the National Unity Government, from February 1, 2021, through the end of October 2026, the military carried out 15,327 airstrikes in 6,653 separate incidents. The opposition says these attacks killed 6,467 civilians and damaged 562 schools and 848 religious buildings. Reuters was unable to independently verify the casualty figures and circumstances of the strike.

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