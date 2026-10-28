The Opposition Coalition in the Australian state of Victoria has unveiled a forest management program ahead of next month’s election that provides for doubling the annual volume of planned burns. It also proposes processing at local sawmills timber obtained during forest restoration and fuel-load reduction, ABC News Australia reports.

Plans for forests and timber

The program provides for forest thinning and fuel-load reduction across 5,000 hectares of state forests annually. National Party leader Danny O’Brien said this should support employment in regional areas.

Timber harvested as part of forest restoration and fire-risk reduction programs is proposed to be processed at enterprises in Victoria. It is planned to be used as sawlogs, firewood, feedstock for biochar and mulch. The Coalition also promises to expand cultural burning practices, protect old-growth trees and hollow-bearing trees, and reduce the spread of invasive species and weeds.

Separately, the opposition promised to invest A$2.52 million over four years, in partnership with industry, in a A$4.41 million fire-detection camera network. It is intended to cover the eastern and western parts of the state.

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Industry and environmentalists’ reaction

Coalition spokeswoman for public land management Melina Bath said that work to create firebreaks under the plan would provide logs for processing at local enterprises. According to her, the end of logging in Victoria has adversely affected regional communities, including in Gippsland and the state’s north-east.

The Victorian government ended native forest timber harvesting in 2024, and the forestry industry transition program ended in June this year. Australian Sustainable Hardwoods chief Vince Hurley said that after the industry’s closure, businesses were forced to seek raw materials in other U.S. states.

Environmental organisations criticised the Coalition’s promise. The Victorians for Nature alliance pointed to possible regulatory and legal obstacles, citing previous court rulings on breaches of environmental legislation during logging. Victorian Forest Alliance representative Nick Fox called the logging of native forests destructive for wildlife, including greater gliders and powerful owls.

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