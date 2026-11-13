In Berlin, Germany, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urged the European Union not to leave Belarus out of negotiations on peace in Ukraine and discussions on the region’s future security architecture. She said that Alexander Lukashenko’s regime would pose a threat to neighboring states if it retains political power.

Security of the border with Ukraine

Tsikhanouskaya stressed that Lukashenko cannot be relied upon regarding the security of the border with Ukraine. Belarus borders Ukraine, and in 2022 Russian forces of the aggressor state, Russia, used its territory as a staging ground for an attack on Kyiv. The Kremlin also helped Lukashenko in August 2020 after mass protests threatened the Belarusian ruler’s power.

Politico Europe reports on Tsikhanouskaya’s statement made in an interview for the Brussels Playbook Week Ender podcast. The opposition politician currently lives in Lithuania; she was sentenced in absentia in Belarus to 15 years in prison for high treason.

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Criticism of Europe’s approach

Tsikhanouskaya criticized European leaders for what she considers their indulgent attitude toward the Belarusian authorities, especially before the 2020 elections. At the same time, she did not hold former German Chancellor Angela Merkel responsible for the start of the war against Ukraine. According to Tsikhanouskaya, Russia felt more confident because of the appeasement policy pursued not only by Germany but also by other European countries.

She also said that for three decades Lukashenko had maneuvered between Russia and Europe: in winter, he sought cheap Russian oil and gas, while at other times he sought European investment. Tsikhanouskaya took part in the Freedom and Security Women Summit at the German parliament, held as part of Berlin Freedom Week.

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