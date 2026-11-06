The High Court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, found Chadema opposition party leader Tundu Lissu guilty of incitement to treason. At the same time, a panel of three judges acquitted the 58-year-old politician of the more serious charge of treason, BBC News reports.

Charges and right to appeal

Lissu, who has been in custody since April 2025, was tried over remarks made during a campaign for electoral system reform ahead of the 2025 general election. Prosecutors argued that his statements were intended to incite the public to disrupt the election and create a threat to the government. In their view, remarks also circulated online amounted to treason.

Lissu, who is a lawyer and represented himself in court, denied the charges. He said his words were part of a legitimate political campaign for constitutional and electoral changes, and that prosecutors had taken them out of context. The politician has the right to appeal the ruling to the Court of Appeal, Tanzania’s highest judicial authority.

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Opposition demands

The Chadema campaign included demands for the independent appointment of electoral commission members, an end to the intimidation of parties during campaigning, and allowing party representatives to monitor vote counting without obstruction. The opposition also insisted on the possibility of challenging presidential election results in court.

Post-election context

President Samia Suluhu Hassan won the election in October 2025, receiving 98% of the vote. The opposition called the result a mockery of democracy because the president’s two main rivals, including Lissu, were barred from participating in the election. The government has repeatedly denied persecuting political opponents.

After the election, mass protests and a violent crackdown on unrest by security forces took place in the country. According to an official investigation, at least 500 people were killed; opposition groups said the death toll was significantly higher and demanded an independent investigation. Amnesty International said last week that the authorities continue to pressure critics after the election.

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